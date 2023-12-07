Santos FC, echipă cu peste 111 ani de existență, a retrogradat pentru prima dată în istorie din prima ligă braziliană de fotbal. La gruparea de pe „Vila Belmiro” au jucat de-a lungul timpului fotbaliști importanți precum legendarul Pele sau Neymar.

De opt ori campioană a Braziliei, Santos a pierdut în ultima etapă meciul jucat pe propriul teren contra celor de la Fortaleza (scor 1-2). Golul succesului oaspeților a fost marcat în minutul 96.

Retrogradarea a adus valuri de tristețe în tribune, dar și revolte pe străzile din Santos.

Nemulțumiți de retrogradarea istorică a formației lor favorite, unii dintre fanii lui Santos au incendiat mașini și au vandalizat spații comerciale din apropierea stadionului.

Împreună cu Santos au mai retrogradat echipele Goias, Coritiba și America MG.

