\uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7



France Home Shirt Maillot 1984 (EURO WINNERS \uD83C\uDFC6)



Worn by Les Bleus as they claimed their first major international title, winning the 1984 European Championships. Star of the show for them was undoubtedly Michel Platini, who dominated the entire tournament and was clearly… pic.twitter.com/BpYkkkv53m