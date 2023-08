BREAKING: Liverpool submitted their official bid for Moisés Caicedo tonight and Brighton are set to accept! \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD34#LFC bid, set to break English transfer record — up to £110m total fee.



Moisés Caicedo will become Liverpool player on Friday, if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/cjZV2te10g