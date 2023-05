KLEAGUE NEWS \uD83C\uDDF0\uD83C\uDDF7



Dan Petrescu will be the new Jeonbuk coach. The current CFR Cluj coach is expected to sign once he receives his Korean work visa. His first stadium appearance is scheduled for the game against Gangwon, June 11. #Sorare #KLegue



[Source: Sports Chosun] pic.twitter.com/ZrYzTWJ2ma