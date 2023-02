Zlatan Ibrahimović: “I feel like Jokić in NBA. If I feel the same way I feel today I will continue to play a few more years, not just next year!”, told Mediaset \uD83D\uDD34\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEA #ACMilan



Zlatan’s currently under contract with AC Milan until June — salary close to €1/1.5m. pic.twitter.com/SXYB1yDP6Q