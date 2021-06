Primele două transferuri din era Jose Mourinho la AS Roma (presă)

Roma are working to complete both Rui Patricio and Granit Xhaka deals in the next days. \uD83D\uDFE1\uD83D\uDD34 #ASRoma @SkySport



José Sá will be new Wolves goalkeeper joining from Olympiacos if Rui Patricio leaves the club.



Xhaka is pushing to join Roma - #AFC working to complete the agreement.