Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Turul Spaniei: Nairo Quintana (Movistar) a câștigat etapa a doua / Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), lider la general

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 25 august 2019, 22:05 Sport | Alte sporturi


Nairo Quintana
Nairo Quintana
Foto: Twitter - La Vuelta
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) s-a impus în a doua etapă a Turului Spaniei, desfăşurată, duminică, între Benidorm şi Calpe, pe distanța de 199.6 km. Columbianul a fost urmat de irlandezul Nicolas Roche (Sunweb, a devenit și liderul clasamentului general) și de slovenul Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Clasamentul etapei:

1. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 5:11:17
2. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb +5
3. Primož Roglic (SLO) Team Jumbo - Visma "
4. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Education First "
5. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates "
6. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott +8
7. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education First +37
8. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates "
9. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA "
10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team "
11. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale "
12. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb "
13. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott "
14. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma "
15. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team "
16. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe "
17. Víctor de la Parte (ESP) CCC Team "
18. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe "
19. Jesús Herrada (ESP) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits "
20. Zdenek Ņtybar (CZE) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:36

Clasamentul general (tricoul roșu):

1. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb 5:26:12
2. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team +2
3. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Education First +8
4. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott +22
5. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team +33
6. Primož Roglic (SLO) Team Jumbo - Visma +36
7. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +38
8. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education First +40
9. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +46
10. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe "
11. Víctor de la Parte (ESP) CCC Team +48
12. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team +49
13. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott +51
14. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates +1:08
15. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA +1:10
16. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale "
17. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma +1:13
18. Jesús Herrada (ESP) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits +1:16
19. Zdenek Ņtybar (CZE) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:32
20. Luis León Sánchez (ESP) Astana Pro Team +1:39

Clasamentul cățărătorilor (tricoul alb cu buline albastre):

1. Ángel Madrazo (ESP) Burgos - BH 8
2. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 5
3. Sander Armée (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 4
4. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 3
5. Jonathan Lastra (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA "
6. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma 1
7. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott -1

Clasamentul pe puncte (tricoul verde):

1. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 25
2. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb 20
3. Primož Roglic (SLO) Team Jumbo - Visma 17
4. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Education First 14
5. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 12
6. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott 10
7. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education First 9
8. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 8
9. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7
10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 6
11. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 5
12. Sander Armée (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 4
13. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb "
14. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott 3
15. George Bennett (NZL) Team Jumbo - Visma 2
16. Zdenek Ņtybar (CZE) Deceuninck - Quick-Step "
17. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team 1
18. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott -5

Clasamentul pe echipe:

1. Team Sunweb (GER) 15:51:12
2. EF Education First (USA) +2
3. Movistar Team (ESP) +6
4. Mitchelton - Scott (AUS) +16
5. Team Jumbo - Visma (NED) +35
6. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) +1:02
7. Astana Pro Team (KAZ) +1:33
8. AG2R La Mondiale (FRA) +2:10
9. Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (ESP) "
10. Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (FRA) +2:16
11. Deceuninck - Quick-Step (BEL) +2:34
12. Bahrain - Merida (BRN) +3:05
13. Team Katusha - Alpecin (SUI) +3:12
14. Team Dimension Data (RSA) +3:13
15. Trek - Segafredo (USA) +3:14
16. Groupama - FDJ (FRA) +8:42
17. Lotto - Soudal (BEL) +8:45
18. BORA - hansgrohe (GER) +8:48
19. Euskadi Basque Country - Murias (ESP) +9:12
20. Team INEOS (GBR) +11:12
21. CCC Team (POL) +13:22
22. Burgos - BH (ESP) +17:56

Rezumatul etapei a doua:


Luni este programată cea de-a treia etapă din Vuelta 2019, între Ibi şi Alicante, lungimea traseului fiind de 188 km.

Turul Spaniei se desfășoară în perioada 24 august – 15 septembrie, cele 21 etape având o distanță totală de 3272,2 km. În România, competiția poate fi urmărită pe Eurosport.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















115 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO Un membru al clanului Barcsa s-a plimbat călare prin fața IPJ Mureș
Cântărețul irlandez Ronan Keating a povestit despre experiența sa "înfricoșătoare" în România
UPDATE Mircea Diaconu anunță că ar vrea să candideze la prezidențiale: „Dar faptul că vreau nu înseamnă că și pot. Cer sprijin din partea oricui” / G4Media: Diaconu ar urma să fie susținut de Pro România și ALDE
Incendii în Amazonia, Canare, Siberia sau Groenlanda. Ce legătură există între aceste evenimente și încălzirea globală
Prima infracțiune comisă în spațiu? Ce acuzații sunt aduse unui astronaut de pe Stația Spațială
Digi 24: O nouă rasă de oameni, creată printr-un procedeu controversat. Expert: Prima persoană care va trăi 1.000 de ani s-a născut deja
Trei senatori din actuala legislatură au luat cuvântul doar la depunerea jurământului. La polul opus, un senator a vorbit de 773 de ori în plen
Cod portocaliu de furtună în București
Băsescu, despre Paleologu: Eu sper să îi încurce rău pe Barna și pe Dăncilă
Digi 24: VIDEO Ronan Keating, la Cerbul de Aur 2019: Nu mi-a fost atât de frică în viața mea, dar aveți o țară foarte frumoasă


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne