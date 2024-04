REVENGE IS SWEET \uD83C\uDF6C@DjokerNole becomes the second player to reach 10 Monte-Carlo quarter-finals in the Open Era (Nadal – 16), avenging last year's loss to Musetti 7-5 6-3!@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/3B4kINhWey