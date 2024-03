It's an early exit for Veronika Kudermetova at the Miami Open as she falls 3-6, 2-6 to Wang Xinyu in the second round.



It's been rough for Veronika recently, struggling to find the punch in her game and her confidence is running low.



[\uD83D\uDCF8: Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire] pic.twitter.com/hD8MehAv15