A pause for... bees?! \uD83D\uDC1D Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev's quarter-final match has been SUSPENDED due to a swarm of bees \uD83E\uDD2F pic.twitter.com/w8rALgPYU8

Our hero has arrived.



This man is taking on the bees in the Alcaraz Zverev delay without fear.



No bee keeping suit.



Not even gloves.



We salute you. \uD83E\uDEE1\uD83D\uDC1D



pic.twitter.com/hl0DKqTZAf