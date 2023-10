What an upset in Seoul!!!



World No. 569 \uD83C\uDDF0\uD83C\uDDF7 Dayeon Back defeats World No. 13 Ostapenko 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4)!



Down 2-5 in 3rd & saved match point ✅

1st top-20 win of career ✅ pic.twitter.com/44HHgtiAVj