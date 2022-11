First quarter-final in Bercy \uD83D\uDD13



World No. 1 \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 @carlosalcaraz maintains his quest for the Paris title, by defeating Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3!@RolexPMasters | #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/2cpchfj3fp