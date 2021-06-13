FOTO Barbora Krejcikova, într-o companie selectă unde se află și Virginia Ruzici - Este dublă campioană la Roland Garros

După ce s-a impus la simplu, Barbora Krejcikova a triumfat și în proba de dublu de la Roland Garros, alături de Katerina Siniakova. Cele două au trecut în finală de perechea Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Iga Swiatek.







După o oră și 14 minute, Barbora și Katerina (favorite doi) au câștigat în două seturi, scor 6-4, 6-2.







la simplu și la dublu la Paris la aceeași ediție: Billie Jean King (1972), Margaret Court (1964, 1965), Chris Evert (1974, 1975), Virginia Ruzici (1978), Martina Navratilova (1982, 1984) și Mary Pierce (2000).

