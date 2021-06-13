Español
FOTO Barbora Krejcikova, într-o companie selectă unde se află și Virginia Ruzici - Este dublă campioană la Roland Garros

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 13 iunie 2021, 14:35 Sport | Tenis


Katerina Siniakova si Barbora Krejcikova
Katerina Siniakova si Barbora Krejcikova
Foto: Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP / Profimedia
După ce s-a impus la simplu, Barbora Krejcikova a triumfat și în proba de dublu de la Roland Garros, alături de Katerina Siniakova. Cele două au trecut în finală de perechea Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Iga Swiatek.

După o oră și 14 minute, Barbora și Katerina (favorite doi) au câștigat în două seturi, scor 6-4, 6-2.

Succesul de duminică o trimite pe Krejcikova în compania selectă a sportivelor care s-au impus și la simplu și la dublu la Paris la aceeași ediție: Billie Jean King (1972), Margaret Court (1964, 1965), Chris Evert (1974, 1975), Virginia Ruzici (1978), Martina Navratilova (1982, 1984) și Mary Pierce (2000).






    Iar Halep se uita de acasa la Tv... (Duminică, 13 iunie 2021, 15:00)

    GeorgeSb [utilizator]

    Atata spus ca e accidenta incat chiar s-a accidentat definitiv. Asa e cand esti VIP dar nu ai calitati. Bine spunea Nasty, nu are stofa de invingatoare.


