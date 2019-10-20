VIDEO Jelena Ostapenko s-a impus la Luxemburg și a obținut primul titlu după doi ani

Letona mai are în palmares două titluri: la Roland Garros (după o finală cu Simona Halep) și Seul (ambele în 2017). Jelena a mai jucat în ultimul act la Quebec (2015), Doha (2016), Charleston (2017) și Miami (2018).
She's the @WTAluxembourg Champion \uD83C\uDFC6@JelenaOstapenk8 claims it over Goerges 6-4, 6-1. pic.twitter.com/kkJeQquQy1— WTA (@WTA) October 20, 2019
\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83E\uDD29@JelenaOstapenk8 | #WTALuxembourg pic.twitter.com/awnhZvbh6y— WTA (@WTA) October 20, 2019
'It was a great week!'@JelenaOstapenk8 surely enjoyed the #WTALuxembourg \uD83E\uDD29 pic.twitter.com/BdYUoq8oAG— WTA (@WTA) October 20, 2019