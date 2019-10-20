VIDEO Jelena Ostapenko s-a impus la Luxemburg și a obținut primul titlu după doi ani

Jelena Ostapenko (Letonia, 63 WTA) a câștigat al treilea titlu din carieră (primul al anului), după ce a învins-o în finala turneului de Luxemburg pe Julia Goerges (Germania, 26 WTA), scor 6-4, 6-1. Meciul a durat o oră.

În primul set, Jelena a făcut singurul break în game-ul al nouălea. Setul secund a fost unul dominat de letonă, care s-a impus de trei ori la primire. Ostapenko nu și-a pierdut niciodată serviciul pe durata partidei.

Pe parcursul turneului, Jelena Ostapenko le-a mai învins pe Caty McNally (SUA, 108 WTA), Elise Mertens (Belgia, 19 WTA), Antonia Lottner (Germania, 210 WTA) și Anna Blinkova (Rusia, 66 WTA).

Pentru succesul de la Luxemburg, Jelena Ostapenko va încasa un cec în valoare de 34.677 de euro și 280 de puncte în clasamentul WTA (a urcat până pe poziția 46).

