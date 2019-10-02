Español
ATP Tokyo: Novak Djokovic s-a calificat în sferturi - Liderul mondial, pus în dificultate de Go Soeda pe finalul meciului

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 2 octombrie 2019, 12:54 Sport | Tenis


Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
Foto: atptour.com
Novak Djokovic (1 ATP) și-a asigurat prezența în sferturile turneului ATP de la Tokyo, după o nouă victorie în două seturi. Liderul mondial l-a învins pe japonezul Go Soeda (133 ATP), beneficiarul unui wild card, scor 6-3, 7-5, după o oră și 36 de minute de joc.

Djokovic a fost pus în dificultate de Soeda pe finalul setului secund, când a servit pentru câștigarea partidei. Condus cu 5-3, japonezul a reușit break-ul la 15, iar apoi a salvat trei mingi de meci ale sârbului, egalând situația pe tabelă (scor 5-5). Au urmat însă două game-uri albe bifate de Djokovic, care pus capăt confruntării fără să se mai complice.

Următorul adversar al lui Djokovic va fi învingătorul partidei dintre Yoshihito Nishioka (Japonia, 77 ATP) și Lucas Pouille (Franța, 24 ATP), cap de serie numărul 5.
S-au disputat miercuri la Tokyo:

Turul I:

David Goffin (BEL/N.3) - Pablo Carreño (ESP) 1-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-0
Lloyd Harris (RSA) - Alex De Minaur (AUS/N.8) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (10/8)
John Millman (AUS) - Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Turul II:

Novak Djokovic (SRB/N.1) - Go Soeda (JPN) 6-3, 7-5
Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) - Radu Albot (MDA) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-4

Turneul de la Tokyo (Japonia) este de categorie "500", se dispută pe hard (30 septembrie - 6 octombrie) și este dotat cu premii totale în valoare de $1,895,290.



