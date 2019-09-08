Premierul Canadei a felicitat-o pe Bianca Andreescu: "Ai făcut o ţară foarte mândră" / O stradă din Mississauga va purta numelei jucătoarei

Citește și: Simona Halep a felicitat-o pe Bianca Andreescu: "România este foarte mândră de tine"
CANADIAN HISTORY. \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6— Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 7, 2019
BIANCA ANDREESCU is the #USOpen CHAMPION!
The 19-year-old brings her absolute best tennis to defeat Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5, becoming Canada's first-ever Grand Slam champion in singles. #SheTheNorth, indeed. \uD83C\uDF41 pic.twitter.com/pjSgai8ak4
The Toronto sign will be lit in gold tonight to celebrate @BAndreescu_’s historic win at the #USOpen. Toronto is celebrating this victory and looking forward to a career filled with many more. #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hjR5lTKslF— John Tory (@JohnTory) September 7, 2019
She did it! #SheTheNorth. First Canadian to win a Grand Slam. Congratulations @Bandreescu_ on winning the #USOpen Title \uD83C\uDFC6 We are so proud of you! The key to the City of #Mississauga is yours forever \uD83C\uDFBE\uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6 pic.twitter.com/pHliqQrOf4— Bonnie Crombie \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6 (@BonnieCrombie) September 7, 2019