LeBron James, pozitiv la Covid-19: Cum se simte vedeta lui Los Angeles Lakers

Fără LeBron James (36 de ani), Lakers a trecut în deplasare de Sacramento Kings, scor 117-92, iar cel mai bun marcator al trupei din Los Angeles a fost Anthony Davis, cu 25 de puncte (7 recuperări și 3 pase decisive).
LeBron James took 3 COVID tests today. Test 1 (lateral flow) was positive. The 2nd (PCR) test was negative. James was then given a 3rd tiebreaker test which came back positive. I'm told he's asymptotic at this time. Team chartered a private jet to take Lebron back to L.A.— michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 1, 2021
LeBron James will be out for at least 10 days unless he returns two negative test results in 24 hours, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/7ZPip1x18x— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 1, 2021