LeBron James, pozitiv la Covid-19: Cum se simte vedeta lui Los Angeles Lakers

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 1 decembrie 2021, 9:34 Sport | Teamball


LeBron James
LeBron James
Foto: Nic Antaya / Getty images / Profimedia
LeBron James nu a fost folosit de Los Angeles Lakers contra celor de la Sacramento Kings (victorie cu 117-92), iar la finalul disputei Anthony Davis, unul dintre coechipierii săi, a elucidat misterul: LeBron a fost testat pozitiv la Covid-19.

"Am vorbit cu el, am verificat cum se simte. Covid este o chestie de speriat, mai ales cu toate variantele care au apărut recent. A spus că se simte bine, este asimptomatic, ceea ce este bine.

Sănătatea este cea mai importantă, iar baschetul trece acum în plan secundar. Are o familie și vrem să ne asigurăm că toată lumea este ok" - Anthony Davis.

LeBron James, care este vaccinat cu schema completă, în mod normal nu ar fi fost testat atâta timp cât nu a avut simptome. NBA a implementat însă, în această săptămână, un sistem de teste zilnice pentru toți jucătorii, după ce aceștia au avut liber de Ziua Recunoștinței.

Protocolul NBA prevede că jucătorii vaccinaţi sunt plasaţi în carantină dacă sunt testaţi pozitiv, indiferent dacă prezintă sau nu simptome, pentru 10 zile.

Fără LeBron James (36 de ani), Lakers a trecut în deplasare de Sacramento Kings, scor 117-92, iar cel mai bun marcator al trupei din Los Angeles a fost Anthony Davis, cu 25 de puncte (7 recuperări și 3 pase decisive).

Lakers are o linie de clasament mult sub pretențiile campioanei NBA din 2020: 12 victorii și 11 înfrângeri (locul 8 în Conferința de Vest).






    sa speram.. (Miercuri, 1 decembrie 2021, 9:41)

    Ismail Paine de circ [utilizator]

    .. ca stie ce are de facut (covidul).


