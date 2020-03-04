​VIDEO NBA: Los Angeles Lakers, spectacol în Staples Center - Boston Celtics, înfrângere după prelungiri

Charlotte Hornets - San Antonio Spurs 103-104
Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets 120-129 (după prelungiri)
New Orleans Pelicans - Minnesota Timberwolves 134-139
Oklahoma City Thunder - Los Angeles Clippers 94-109
Denver Nuggets - Golden State Warriors 100-116
Phoenix Suns - Toronto Raptors 114-123
Los Angeles Lakers - Philadelphia 76-ers 120-107
Sacramento Kings - Washington Wizards 133-126
