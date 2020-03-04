Español
​VIDEO NBA: Los Angeles Lakers, spectacol în Staples Center - Boston Celtics, înfrângere după prelungiri

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 4 martie 2020, 8:35


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Anthony Davis a fost cel mai bun jucător al celor de la Lakers, cele 37 de puncte ajutând-o din plin pe formația din LA să se impună în fața celor de la Philadelphia (120-107). Boston Celtics a pierdut, după prelungiri, meciul cu Brooklyn Nets, în timp ce San Antonio a câștigat la limită partida jucată în deplasare cu Charlotte Hornets.

S-au disputat miercuri în NBA:

Charlotte Hornets - San Antonio Spurs 103-104
Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets 120-129 (după prelungiri)
New Orleans Pelicans - Minnesota Timberwolves 134-139
Oklahoma City Thunder - Los Angeles Clippers 94-109
Denver Nuggets - Golden State Warriors 100-116
Phoenix Suns - Toronto Raptors 114-123
Los Angeles Lakers - Philadelphia 76-ers 120-107
Sacramento Kings - Washington Wizards 133-126

Cum arată clasamentele din cele două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



Rezumatul partidei Lakers vs Philadelphia 76-ers.

Rezumatul partidei Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Show:






28 vizualizari


