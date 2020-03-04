​VIDEO NBA: Los Angeles Lakers, spectacol în Staples Center - Boston Celtics, înfrângere după prelungiri

Anthony Davis a fost cel mai bun jucător al celor de la Lakers, cele 37 de puncte ajutând-o din plin pe formația din LA să se impună în fața celor de la Philadelphia (120-107). Boston Celtics a pierdut, după prelungiri, meciul cu Brooklyn Nets, în timp ce San Antonio a câștigat la limită partida jucată în deplasare cu Charlotte Hornets.







S-au disputat miercuri în NBA:



Charlotte Hornets - San Antonio Spurs 103-104

Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets 120-129 (după prelungiri)

New Orleans Pelicans - Minnesota Timberwolves 134-139

Oklahoma City Thunder - Los Angeles Clippers 94-109

Denver Nuggets - Golden State Warriors 100-116

Phoenix Suns - Toronto Raptors 114-123

Los Angeles Lakers - Philadelphia 76-ers 120-107

Sacramento Kings - Washington Wizards 133-126





Cum arată clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

VEST:











EST:











NBA Show:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fights over the screen and recovers to make the block from behind, earning your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/5YgqRTdlK2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 4, 2020

\uD83D\uDE24 @AntDavis23 delivers an all-around performance in the @Lakers home W.



37 PTS | 13 REB | 4 STL | 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/tgvlHCl3v4 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2020