​Formula 1: Max Verstappen, pole-position în Marele Premiu al Bahrainului

Acesta este al patrulea pole-position din cariera olandezului.
MAX: "We had a great testing week but there are no guarantees it translates to race weekends. The car has been working really well and of course I'm happy with pole.— Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021
"I'm looking forward to tomorrow. We need to get a clean start and take it from there"#BahrainGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDED #F1 pic.twitter.com/jmaErzQS2B
\uD83C\uDFC1 TOP TEN: END OF Q3 \uD83C\uDFC1— Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021
1 VER \uD83D\uDCF8
2 HAM
3 BOT
4 LEC
5 GAS
6 RIC
7 NOR
8 SAI
9 ALO
10 STR#BahrainGP \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDED #F1 pic.twitter.com/gwinrytgFv