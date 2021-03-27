Español
​Formula 1: Max Verstappen, pole-position în Marele Premiu al Bahrainului

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 27 martie 2021, 18:13 Sport | Motor


Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
Foto: James Moy / PA Images / Profimedia
Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) a stabilit cel mai bun timp al calificărilor și va pleca din pole-position în Marele Premiu al Bahrainului, prima etapă a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1.

Acesta este al patrulea pole-position din cariera olandezului.

Pe circuitul din Sakhir, s-a clasat pe locul doi în calificări britanicul Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), iar al treilea a fost finlandezul Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

Cursa va avea loc duminică, informează News.ro.

Etapa a doua, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, este programată în 18 aprilie, la Imola.









