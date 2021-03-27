​Formula 1: Max Verstappen, pole-position în Marele Premiu al Bahrainului

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) a stabilit cel mai bun timp al calificărilor și va pleca din pole-position în Marele Premiu al Bahrainului, prima etapă a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1.

Pe circuitul din Sakhir, s-a clasat pe locul doi în calificări britanicul Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), iar al treilea a fost finlandezul Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

Cursa va avea loc duminică, informează News.ro.

Etapa a doua, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, este programată în 18 aprilie, la Imola.

MAX: "We had a great testing week but there are no guarantees it translates to race weekends. The car has been working really well and of course I'm happy with pole.



