Fomula 1: Lewis Hamilton, învingător în Marele Premiu al Ungariei după ce l-a depășit pe Verstappen cu trei tururi înainte de final

2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) + 17.796
3. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) + 1:01.433
4. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) + 1:05.250
5. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/McLaren-Renault) + 1 tur
6. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Red Bull-Honda) + 1 tur
7. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) + 1 tur
8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) + 1 tur
9. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Renault) + 1 tur
10. Alexander Albon (THA/Toro Rosso-Honda) + 1 tur
11. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Racing Point-Mercedes) + 1 tur
12. Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Renault) + 1 tur
13. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) + 1 tur
14. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) + 1 tur
15. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Toro Rosso-Honda) + 2 tururi
16. George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) + 2 tururi
17. Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point-Mercedes) + 2 tururi
18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) + 2 tururi
19. Robert Kubica (POL/Williams-Mercedes) + 3 tururi
Cel mai rapid tur: Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:17.103 (turul 69); Viteza medie: 204,552 km/h
Abandon:
Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas-Ferrari): problemă mecanică (turul 50)
Etapa a 13-a, Marele Premiu al Belgiei, va avea loc în data de 1 septembrie, pe circuitul Spa-Francorchamps.
