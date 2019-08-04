Español
Fomula 1: Lewis Hamilton, învingător în Marele Premiu al Ungariei după ce l-a depășit pe Verstappen cu trei tururi înainte de final

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 4 august 2019, 18:21 Sport | Motor


Lewis Hamilton il depaseste pe Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton il depaseste pe Max Verstappen
Foto: Twitter - F1
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a câştigat, duminică, Marele Premiu al Ungariei, a 12-a etapă a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1. Britanicul l-a depășit cu trei tururi înainte de final pe Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), plecat din pole-position. Ultima treaptă a podiumului a fost ocupată de Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari).

“Îi sunt recunoscător echipei mele pentru că are în continuare încredere în mine şi pentru că forţează în continuare limitele şi să rişte, să îşi încerce şansele cu mine. Suntem împreună de şapte ani şi simt mereu că este o victorie nouă”, a declarat Hamilton după cursă, potrivit News.ro.

Marele Premiu al Ungariei, rezultate:

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 306,630 km în 1 h 35:03.796
2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) + 17.796
3. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) + 1:01.433
4. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) + 1:05.250
5. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/McLaren-Renault) + 1 tur
6. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Red Bull-Honda) + 1 tur
7. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) + 1 tur
8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) + 1 tur
9. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Renault) + 1 tur
10. Alexander Albon (THA/Toro Rosso-Honda) + 1 tur
11. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Racing Point-Mercedes) + 1 tur
12. Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Renault) + 1 tur
13. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) + 1 tur
14. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) + 1 tur
15. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Toro Rosso-Honda) + 2 tururi
16. George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) + 2 tururi
17. Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point-Mercedes) + 2 tururi
18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) + 2 tururi
19. Robert Kubica (POL/Williams-Mercedes) + 3 tururi

Cel mai rapid tur: Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:17.103 (turul 69); Viteza medie: 204,552 km/h

Abandon:

Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas-Ferrari): problemă mecanică (turul 50)
Etapa a 13-a, Marele Premiu al Belgiei, va avea loc în data de 1 septembrie, pe circuitul Spa-Francorchamps.

Se actualizează.







