​Formula 1, MP al Canadei: Sebastian Vettel a trecut primul linia de sosire, dar victoria i-a revenit lui Lewis Hamilton - Germanul a fost penalizat cu cinci secunde

LAP 48/70— Formula 1 (@F1) 9 iunie 2019
Vettel goes wide at Turn 4!
He re-joins the track, and Lewis goes for the gap, but it quickly closes \uD83D\uDE31#CanadianGP \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6 #F1 pic.twitter.com/FvZodPqt6K
That. Was. Close. \uD83D\uDE05#CanadianGP \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6 #F1 pic.twitter.com/v7Wqoj2IOD— Formula 1 (@F1) 9 iunie 2019
1. Marele Premiu al Australiei (Melbourne) - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Marele Premiu al Bahrainului (Sakhir) - Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
3. Marele Premiu al Chinei (Shanghai) - Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
4. Marele Premiu al Azerbaidjanului (Baku) - Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton
5. Marele Premiu al Spaniei (Barcelona) - Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas.
6. Marele Premiu al Principatului Monaco (Monte Carlo) - Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
7. Marele Premiu al Canadei (Montreal) - Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
RACE CLASSIFICATION— Formula 1 (@F1) 9 iunie 2019
\uD83D\uDCAA Hamilton clinches his seventh win in Canada
\uD83C\uDFC6 Ferrari's first double-podium of 2019
✌️ Renault take double points#CanadianGP \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6 #F1 pic.twitter.com/mvtcJqH3GK
2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 133
3. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 100
4. Max Verstappen (NED) 88
5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 72
6. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 36
7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 18
8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 16
9. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 14
10. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 13
11. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 13
12. Lando Norris (GBR) 12
13. Nico Hülkenberg (GER) 12
14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 10
15. Alexander Albon (THA) 7
16. Lance Stroll (CAN) 6
17. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 2
2. Ferrari 172
3. Red Bull-Honda 123
4. McLaren-Renault 30
5. Renault 28
6. Racing Point-Mercedes 19
7. Toro Rosso-Honda 17
8. Haas-Ferrari 16
9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 13