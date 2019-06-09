​Formula 1, MP al Canadei: Sebastian Vettel a trecut primul linia de sosire, dar victoria i-a revenit lui Lewis Hamilton - Germanul a fost penalizat cu cinci secunde

Continuă seria câștigătoare a celor de la Mercedes, chiar și atunci când niciunul dintre piloți nu trece primul linia de sosire. Plecat din pole-position, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrai) s-a impus pe pistă la Marele Premiu al Canadei, însă victoria i-a revenit britanicului Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), după ce germanul a primit o penalizare de cinci secunde. Ultima treaptă a podiumului a fost ocupată de Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).



Sebastian Vettel a fost penalizat cu cinci secunde pentru că l-ar fi pus în pericol pe Lewis Hamilton în momentul în care a reintrat pe pistă în turul 48, după un mic derapaj, potrivit Digi Sport.



LAP 48/70



Vettel goes wide at Turn 4!



He re-joins the track, and Lewis goes for the gap, but it quickly closes \uD83D\uDE31#CanadianGP \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6 #F1 pic.twitter.com/FvZodPqt6K