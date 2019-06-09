Español
​Formula 1, MP al Canadei: Sebastian Vettel a trecut primul linia de sosire, dar victoria i-a revenit lui Lewis Hamilton - Germanul a fost penalizat cu cinci secunde

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 9 iunie 2019, 23:03 Sport | Motor


Lewis Hamilton, victorie in Canada
Lewis Hamilton, victorie in Canada
Foto: Twitter - F1
Continuă seria câștigătoare a celor de la Mercedes, chiar și atunci când niciunul dintre piloți nu trece primul linia de sosire. Plecat din pole-position, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrai) s-a impus pe pistă la Marele Premiu al Canadei, însă victoria i-a revenit britanicului Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), după ce germanul a primit o penalizare de cinci secunde. Ultima treaptă a podiumului a fost ocupată de Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

Sebastian Vettel a fost penalizat cu cinci secunde pentru că l-ar fi pus în pericol pe Lewis Hamilton în momentul în care a reintrat pe pistă în turul 48, după un mic derapaj, potrivit Digi Sport.
Pentru Mercedes este a șaptea victorie în acest sezon din tot atâtea curse. Lewis Hamilton s-a mai impus în Bahrain, China, Spania și Monte Carlo, iar finlandezul Valtteri Bottas a câștigat în Australia și Azerbaidjan.

Lewis Hamilton se află la a 78-a victorie din carieră și la a șaptea în Canada.

Este pentru prima dată în acest sezon de Formula 1 când ambii piloți Ferarri se află pe podium. În primele cinci etape, Mercedes a reușit dubla de fiecare dată, iar în runda precedentă, la Monte Carlo, Sebastian Vettel s-a clasat pe locul doi.

Cine a ocupat primele două poziții la cursele disputate până acum în actualul sezon:

1. Marele Premiu al Australiei (Melbourne) - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Marele Premiu al Bahrainului (Sakhir) - Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
3. Marele Premiu al Chinei (Shanghai) - Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
4. Marele Premiu al Azerbaidjanului (Baku) - Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton
5. Marele Premiu al Spaniei (Barcelona) - Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas.
6. Marele Premiu al Principatului Monaco (Monte Carlo) - Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
7. Marele Premiu al Canadei (Montreal) - Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Marele Premiu al Canadei, rezultate:
Clasamentul piloților:

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 162 puncte
2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 133
3. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 100
4. Max Verstappen (NED) 88
5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 72
6. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 36
7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 18
8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 16
9. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 14
10. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 13
11. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 13
12. Lando Norris (GBR) 12
13. Nico Hülkenberg (GER) 12
14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 10
15. Alexander Albon (THA) 7
16. Lance Stroll (CAN) 6
17. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 2

Clasamentul constructorilor:

1. Mercedes 295 pts
2. Ferrari 172
3. Red Bull-Honda 123
4. McLaren-Renault 30
5. Renault 28
6. Racing Point-Mercedes 19
7. Toro Rosso-Honda 17
8. Haas-Ferrari 16
9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 13





















