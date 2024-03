\uD83D\uDEA8 BREAKING: Xabi Alonso, set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen with announcement to follow in public.



Decision made and confirmed for Xabi who’s staying for one more season.



ℹ️ Release clause in 2025 will be active.



Liverpool and Bayern are both informed of Xabi’s decision. pic.twitter.com/ffWVTRylka