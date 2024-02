\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35 Francesco Calzona has just signed his contract as new Napoli head coach until the end of the season.



Calzona will remain in charge also as Slovakia national team head coach. \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDF0



Deal signed 48h before UCL clash vs Barça, as first training session will take place tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RwSyZWYW79