\uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDED Guardiola on Manuel Akanji: “What a signing Man City has done… wow”.



“He can play full-back, central defender, holding midfield. When he arrives in final third, he has ability to make passes, he’s fast, he’s strong”.



“What a player Txiki Begiristain has brought me here”. pic.twitter.com/hi3bYWfv5G