\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDF3 \uD835\uDC0E\uD835\uDC05\uD835\uDC05\uD835\uDC08\uD835\uDC02\uD835\uDC08\uD835\uDC00\uD835\uDC0B | English 7th tier side Macclesfield have completed the signing of Oumar Niasse (33) on a short term deal.



Big signing as just less than 3 years ago, Niasse was playing in Premier League. pic.twitter.com/HjqaPmRwls