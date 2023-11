\uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34 Xavi: “Ter Stegen will not be able to play tomorrow. We’ve all confidence in Iñaki Peña, who is 100% prepared”.



"There is nothing to announce about Gavi's replacement. We are talking to Deco, but at the moment there is no news".