\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 \uD835\uDC0E\uD835\uDC05\uD835\uDC05\uD835\uDC08\uD835\uDC02\uD835\uDC08\uD835\uDC00\uD835\uDC0B | Granada have been expelled from the Copa del Rey, despite winning 3-0 vs Arosa SC.



Due to improper line-up... goalkeeper Adri López played the game who was ineligible to feature.



5th tier opponents Arosa SC will proceed in the tournament instead. pic.twitter.com/RLCkT9qFkO