\uD83D\uDC8E\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF7 Endrick, joining Real Madrid next July… and called up for Brazil national team at 17.



Diniz: “He has the potential to be one of top players. His call-up is an award, also glimpse into the future as a boy born in 2006 producing what he does catches my attention”. pic.twitter.com/aehqMlbLE5