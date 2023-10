\uD83D\uDEA8 BREAKING: World Cup winner Papu Gómez has been banned for doping — reports @relevo.



\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDF7 Two year ban for the Argentine who recently signed with Italian side Monza as free agent after contract terminated at Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/XKNsgGhXlY