Rafa Leão: “Saudi League proposals? For me, Champions League is worth more than €10m salary”. \uD83D\uDD34⚫️\uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF9



“I still haven't achieved great results to accept go to that league”, told GQ.



“I’m focused on doing great things with AC Milan. That’s why I signed new deal few months ago”. pic.twitter.com/CINCxosALp