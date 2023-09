Jurgen Klopp on German NT job: “I am committed to loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool” \uD83D\uDD34 #LFC



“You can't just cut out the last eight years. I signed a contract here and, as far as I can remember, I wasn't drugged or tied up when I signed it… my clear decision”. pic.twitter.com/V8KHF7e3PL