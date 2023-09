Marco Verratti ✖️ Al Arabi plan \uD83C\uDDF6\uD83C\uDDE6



\uD83D\uDEE9️ Arrival in Doha scheduled later today before midnight.



\uD83E\uDE7A Medical tests to be completed on Tuesday afternoon.



\uD83D\uDCD1 Contract signing right after medical tests.



Here we go, confirmed — for €45m fee to Paris Saint-Germain \uD83E\uDD89\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9 pic.twitter.com/FKWllpk1lo