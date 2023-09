Marco Verratti has been excluded from Paris Saint-Germain UEFA official list for Champions League season \uD83D\uDD34\uD83D\uDD35❌



\uD83C\uDDF6\uD83C\uDDE6 His move to Al Arabi, on the verge of being completed — final details pending then here we go. pic.twitter.com/ExRh9TdLWL