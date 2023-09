\uD83D\uDEA8NEW RECORD \uD83D\uDEA8



Erling Haaland has scored 40 goals in 39 league appearances for #ManCity. The fastest player to reach 40 goals. The #PL record for fewest games to reach 40 goals was 45, held jointly by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. pic.twitter.com/RQI4CEkANN