Al Hilal have submitted a concrete and important proposal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković Savić. \uD83D\uDD35\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF8



Fee around €40m to Lazio, three year deal to Milinković Savić.



Deal depends on the player, Sergej has to decide his future; NO communication on final decision yet. pic.twitter.com/gxvQre0Yv2