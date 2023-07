More on André Onana. Agreement on personal terms with Man United is on five year deal — likely to be four year contract with an option for further season. \uD83D\uDD34\uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDF2 #MUFC



The player has already accepted Man Utd days ago and he’s ready for this new step, waiting on clubs. pic.twitter.com/hGORfdC5UG