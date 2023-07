Christian Pulisic to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place between clubs as Chelsea accepted conditions of final bid. \uD83D\uDD34⚫️\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 #ACMilan



Personal terms agreed weeks ago as the player only wanted Milan — pushing for this new chapter.



Medical/travel being scheduled. pic.twitter.com/E49z8U4dVB