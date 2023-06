\uD83D\uDEA8 OFFICIAL: Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Jude Bellingham deal done with Real Madrid.



⚪️ €103m fee plus bonuses. Add-ons can amount to 30% of the fixed amount.



⚪️ Agreement signed between the clubs, same for Jude who signed until June 2029.



