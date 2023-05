Mauricio Pochettino will sign contract in the next days but he will start this new Chelsea chapter in June, now now — as Lampard will remain as caretaker coach. \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35 #CFC



Poch will bring in his people for coaching staff — he will discuss transfer strategy with club immediately. pic.twitter.com/6WfbMrUzRb