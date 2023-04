Ancelotti: “I’m sure I will be here as Real Madrid coach next season, we’ll respect the contract”. \uD83D\uDEA8⚪️ #RealMadrid



“I think that Florentino Pérez wants me to stay and continue here, he has always been kind with me. I’m proud of what I did and I’m doing here”. pic.twitter.com/GOp4pBHcd4