Ancelotti: “Hazard statement? He has been honest, we don’t talk much but the most important is to respect each other” ⚪️\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA #RealMadrid



“I can guarantee that he can still help us at Real Madrid, for sure. I thank Eden as he’s always been respectful”. pic.twitter.com/Qf58vYKWyV