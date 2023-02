Legendary #Croatia head coach Miroslav Ćiro Blažević has died today in Zagreb\uD83E\uDD49\uD83C\uDDED\uD83C\uDDF7



May he rest in peace.#HNS would like to express the deepest condolences to his loved ones, on behalf of the entire Croatian football family, which lost the "coach of all coaches"\uD83D\uDC94\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFC pic.twitter.com/P9JKmLEwow