VIDEO Momente incredibile la Cupa Africii pe Națiuni - Un arbitru a fluierat greșit finalul meciului de două ori

Iniţial, Sikazwe a fluierat de final în minutul 85. Jocul s-a reluat totuşi, iar centralul a fluierat din nou în minutul 89:49.
\uD83D\uDE33 The referee has blown the whistle after 89 minutes in Tunisia vs Mali #AFCON— Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 12, 2022
\uD83D\uDE21 Tunisian coach Mondher Kebaier is furious with the decision to finish the game with no additional time pic.twitter.com/RISJCnclAK
Sikawze a arbitrat finala ediției din 2017, dintre Camerun şi Egipt, finala din 2016 a Cupei Mondiale a Cluburilor şi două meciuri de la Cupa Mondială din 2018, scrie News.ro.
Now it looks like Tunisia refused to come out and play the final three minutes— Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) January 12, 2022
Sikazwe and Mali waited for them and blew the whistle calling off the match
Now it's officially full time pic.twitter.com/oviP8C9bzX