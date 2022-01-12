Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Momente incredibile la Cupa Africii pe Națiuni - Un arbitru a fluierat greșit finalul meciului de două ori

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 12 ianuarie 2022, 19:07 Sport | Fotbal


Arbitrul Janny Sikazwe, protagonistul unor momente halucinante la Cupa Africii pe Naţiuni
Arbitrul Janny Sikazwe, protagonistul unor momente halucinante la Cupa Africii pe Naţiuni
Foto: Captura Twitter
Scene nemaivăzute pe terenul de fotbal au avut loc, miercuri, la Cupa Africii pe Națiuni: arbitrul Janny Sikazwe a fluierat de două ori finalul jocului înainte de minutul 90, la meciul dintre Tunisia și Mali.

Iniţial, Sikazwe a fluierat de final în minutul 85. Jocul s-a reluat totuşi, iar centralul a fluierat din nou în minutul 89:49.

Mali s-a impus cu 1-0, prin golul marcat de Kone, în minutul 48, din penalti. În minutul 87, după primul "fluier final" tot de la Mali a fost eliminat Toure.

După al doilea fluier de final, staful Tunisiei s-a repezit la brigada de arbitri pentru a protesta şi i-au indicat în mod repetat centralului ceasul, semn că a fluierat prea devreme.

Potrivit The Athletic, la 20 de minute după fluierul final, conferinţa de presă a selecţionerului din Mali, Mohamed Magassouba, a fost întreruptă de oficiali ai Confederaţiei Africane de Fotbal, aceştia spunând că se vor juca ultimele minute. Jocul părea gata să se reia la 40 de minute după fluierul final, însă jucătorii tunisieni nu au mai revenit în echipament de la vestiare, spre deosebire de cei din Mali.

Arbitrul de rezervă, Helder Martins de Carvalho, care l-a înlocuit pe Sikazwe, a fluierat din nou finalul, încheind jocul a treia oară.

Sikawze a arbitrat finala ediției din 2017, dintre Camerun şi Egipt, finala din 2016 a Cupei Mondiale a Cluburilor şi două meciuri de la Cupa Mondială din 2018, scrie News.ro.






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















3 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi
Pariuri

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
19:08 Posibile schimbări la plata pensiilor în Pilonul II: ASF spune că analizează mai multe soluții, fără a da detalii / Crăciun, APAPR: Banii strânși în Pilonul 2 ar trebui să fie plătiți eșalonat
19:07 VIDEO Momente incredibile la Cupa Africii pe Națiuni - Un arbitru a fluierat greșit finalul meciului de două ori
19:01 A apărut ceapa care NU te mai face să lăcrimezi / Cât costă și unde se poate găsi în Europa
18:54 Piața mondială de PC-uri a avut cel mai bun an din 2012 încoace
18:41 VIDEO Protest anti-restricții în Bulgaria, manifestanții au încercat să forțeze intrarea în parlament în aceeași zi în care autoritățile au raportat un număr record de infecții
18:30 ​​VIDEO Rumania sobre el movimiento de las tropas rusas en la frontera con Ucrania
18:26 O femeie din Galați a aflat de la furnizorul de apă că "a murit”
18:25 Ghidul pacientului COVID-19: Ce faci din momentul în care ai simptome sau ai intrat în contact cu o persoană infectată până la vindecare sau externarea din spital. Întreaga procedură, pas cu pas
18:21 Medicii din Valencia care au tratat pacienți Covid au primit doar câte o mască pe săptămână / Autoritățile spaniole, acuzate de neglijarea cadrelor medicale
18:11 Thailanda introduce o taxă de intrare în țară pentru vizitatorii străini ca să-și ajute turismul
18:00 Boc se roagă de clujeni să se vaccineze / Cluj-Napoca, printre cele mai mari rate de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2
17:57 Compușii canabinoizi ar putea împiedica infecția cu coronavirusul
17:56 DigiSport: Laura Codruța Kovesi, vedetă în L'Equipe. Material eveniment cu "Doamna de fier"
17:55 Mino Raiola, unul dintre cei mai influenți agenți de fotbaliști, operat de urgență la Milano
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Tabu-uri sociale din care n-a mai rămas nimic. Numărul femeilor care își iau ca soț un bărbat mai tânăr s-a dublat în ultimii 30 de ani
​Schimbări majore la Pilonul II de pensii, în contextul PNRR: Plata banilor acumulați în tranșe lunare, plata integrală urmând a se face doar în situații întemeiate
Der Spiegel aruncă bomba: Novak Djokovic și-ar fi falsificat testul pozitiv la Covid-19
Primul adversar din circuitul ATP care-l atacă pe Novak Djokovic - Nu are dreptul să fie la Australian Open
Ambasadoarea Franței: Vom depune toate eforturile pentru a contribui la extinderea spațiului Schengen primind alături de noi și România
VIDEO Novak Djokovic, "un mincinos, meschin, idiot" - Doi prezentatori australieni, surprinși în timp ce îl jigneau pe sârb
Cum motivează Novak Djokovic întâlnirea cu un jurnalist deși știa că are Covid-19: Pe cine dă vina pentru minciuna din declarația de călătorie
”Petrecerile în grădină” în plină izolare îl scufundă pe Boris Johnson/ Oamenii îi cer premierului să plece: ”Tatăl meu a murit și nici nu-mi puteam îmbrățișa prietenii, iar ei petreceau”
Capitala intră în scenariul roșu. Incidența COVID a trecut de 3 la mie / Școlile cu rată de vaccinare sub 60% intră în online / Ce noi restricții vor intra în vigoare
VIDEO Ce măști sunt cele mai eficiente în valul 5 și care este durata corectă de purtare a fiecărui tip de mască. Explicațiile unui medic din linia întâi


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania

Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2021 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne