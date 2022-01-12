VIDEO Momente incredibile la Cupa Africii pe Națiuni - Un arbitru a fluierat greșit finalul meciului de două ori

Mali s-a impus cu 1-0, prin golul marcat de Kone, în minutul 48, din penalti. În minutul 87, după primul "fluier final" tot de la Mali a fost eliminat Toure.

După al doilea fluier de final, staful Tunisiei s-a repezit la brigada de arbitri pentru a protesta şi i-au indicat în mod repetat centralului ceasul, semn că a fluierat prea devreme.

\uD83D\uDE33 The referee has blown the whistle after 89 minutes in Tunisia vs Mali #AFCON \uD83D\uDE21 Tunisian coach Mondher Kebaier is furious with the decision to finish the game with no additional time pic.twitter.com/RISJCnclAK

Potrivit The Athletic, la 20 de minute după fluierul final, conferinţa de presă a selecţionerului din Mali, Mohamed Magassouba, a fost întreruptă de oficiali ai Confederaţiei Africane de Fotbal, aceştia spunând că se vor juca ultimele minute. Jocul părea gata să se reia la 40 de minute după fluierul final, însă jucătorii tunisieni nu au mai revenit în echipament de la vestiare, spre deosebire de cei din Mali.

Arbitrul de rezervă, Helder Martins de Carvalho, care l-a înlocuit pe Sikazwe, a fluierat din nou finalul, încheind jocul a treia oară.

Now it looks like Tunisia refused to come out and play the final three minutes



Sikazwe and Mali waited for them and blew the whistle calling off the match



Now it's officially full time pic.twitter.com/oviP8C9bzX