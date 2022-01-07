FIFA The Best: Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi și Mohamed Salah, în luptă pentru titlul de jucătorul anului

Premiile vor fi decernate în data de 17 ianuarie.
\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDFC6 The final three in the running to be #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2021!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 7, 2022
\uD83C\uDF0D\uD83D\uDC51 Who should be crowned #TheBest in the world?
\uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF1 @lewy_official | @pzpn_pl
\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDF7 Lionel Messi | @Argentina
\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDEC @MoSalah | @EFA pic.twitter.com/1kVGi5nRZ9
All three, history-makers \uD83D\uDCAA. The final shortlist for #TheBest FIFA Women’s Player 2021 is here.— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 7, 2022
Who will be \uD83D\uDC51 #TheBest in the world? @Jennihermoso \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 @samkerr1 \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA@alexiaputellas \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 pic.twitter.com/9ZM8KQBrEB