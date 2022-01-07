Español
FIFA The Best: Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi și Mohamed Salah, în luptă pentru titlul de jucătorul anului

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 7 ianuarie 2022, 18:04 Sport | Fotbal


Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski
Foto: firo Sportphoto/Marcel Engelbrec / AFP / Profimedia
FIFA a anunţat, vineri, finaliştii pentru premiul "The Best" acordat celui mai bun jucător al anului 2021: polonezul Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munchen), argentinianul Lionel Messi (Barcelona / PSG) și egipteanul Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Premiile vor fi decernate în data de 17 ianuarie.

Au mai fost nominalizaţi: Karim Benzema (Franţa / Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgia / Manchester City ), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugalia / Juventus / Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Norvegia / Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Italia / Chelsea), N’Golo Kanté (Franţa / Chelsea), Kylian Mbappé (Franţa / PSG) și Neymar (Brazilia / PSG).

La The Best FIFA Women’s Player, finalistele sunt: Jennifer Hermoso (Spania / Barcelona), Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea) şi Alexia Putellas (Spania / Barcelona).

Au mai fost nominalizate: Stina Blackstenius (Suedia / Häcken), Aitana Bonmatí (Spania / Barcelona), Lucy Bronze (Anglia / Manchester City), Magdalena Eriksson (Suedia / Chelsea), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norvegia / Barcelona), Pernille Harder (Danemarca / Chelsea), Ji Soyun (Coreea de Sud / Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Olanda / Arsenal), Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns) şi Ellen White (Anglia / Manchester City).






229 vizualizari


