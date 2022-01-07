FIFA The Best: Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi și Mohamed Salah, în luptă pentru titlul de jucătorul anului

Au mai fost nominalizaţi: Karim Benzema (Franţa / Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgia / Manchester City ), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugalia / Juventus / Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Norvegia / Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Italia / Chelsea), N’Golo Kanté (Franţa / Chelsea), Kylian Mbappé (Franţa / PSG) și Neymar (Brazilia / PSG).

\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDFC6 The final three in the running to be #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2021!



\uD83C\uDF0D\uD83D\uDC51 Who should be crowned #TheBest in the world?



\uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF1 @lewy_official | @pzpn_pl

\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDF7 Lionel Messi | @Argentina

\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDEC @MoSalah | @EFA pic.twitter.com/1kVGi5nRZ9