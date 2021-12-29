Español
Barcelona, probleme mari din cauza Covid-19 - Patru jucători de bază sunt infectați

de L.V.A.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 29 decembrie 2021, 11:50 Sport | Fotbal


Jucatorii echipei FC Barcelona
Foto: Twitter - Barcelona
Foto: Twitter - Barcelona
După ce Barcelona a anunțat, luni, că Dani Alves și Clement Langlet sunt infectați cu coronavirus, în cursul următoarei zile alți doi fotbaliști blaugrana au ieșit pozitivi la testele efectuate.

Pe lângă Dani Alves și Clement Langlet, este vorba și despre Jordi Alba și Alejandro Balde.

Cei patru jucători infectați se simt bine și se află în izolare la domiciliu.

Barcelona are programat primul meci în 2022 pe 2 ianurie, cu Mallorca, în LaLiga. Catalanii ocupă locul șapte în clasament (28 de puncte), fiind în afara pozițiilor care asigură participarea în cupele europene. ​


