Barcelona, probleme mari din cauza Covid-19 - Patru jucători de bază sunt infectați

După ce Barcelona a anunțat, luni, că Dani Alves și Clement Langlet sunt infectați cu coronavirus, în cursul următoarei zile alți doi fotbaliști blaugrana au ieșit pozitivi la testele efectuate.



Cei patru jucători infectați se simt bine și se află în izolare la domiciliu.



Barcelona are programat primul meci în 2022 pe 2 ianurie, cu Mallorca, în LaLiga. Catalanii ocupă locul șapte în clasament (28 de puncte), fiind în afara pozițiilor care asigură participarea în cupele europene. ​



LATEST NEWS | Alejandro Balde received a positive antigen test given today before training in accordance with La Liga Covid-19 protocol. The player is in good health and is in isolation at his home. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/JZLqcrQOao

LATEST NEWS | @JordiAlba has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be taking part in today's training session.



The player is in good health and is in isolation at his home. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/Qn5frbUwrM