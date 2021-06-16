Val de ironii pe net după ce Cristiano Ronaldo a provocat pagube de miliarde de dolari companiei Coca Cola - Cele mai interesante meme-uri

- VIDEO Cristiano Ronaldo, copiat de Paul Pogba: O sticlă de Heineken îndepărată de francez la conferința de presă
The marketing manager of Coca-Cola when Ronaldo moved the bottles: pic.twitter.com/KhdasmQJIc— Luke Duff (@luke_duff) June 15, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo removed bottles of Coca-Cola during a #Euro2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead. Fair play.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 15, 2021
Doesn't mind big buckets of fried chicken, though. pic.twitter.com/HivtSlFKJp
Coca Cola stocks after Ronaldo says he doesn’t like or drink it pic.twitter.com/GRYPX1ICUd— Mateo (@UtdMateo_) June 14, 2021
#CocaCola Lose $4 Billion after Cristiano Ronaldo moves bottle and Endorses Water— Rohit Chauhan (@imrchauhan5) June 16, 2021
Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/SE4BcnHyHk
#CocaCola— Ruthless Truth (@ruthlesstruth01) June 16, 2021
Top world player in hide and seek\uD83E\uDD23\uD83D\uDE02 pic.twitter.com/d23GZpYpBk
#Ronaldo VS #CocaCola pic.twitter.com/7OEvwWcJpn— سعد المهندي (@S3d_78) June 16, 2021
The Head of marketing of Coca-Cola when #Ronaldo moved the bottles placed in front of him during the press conference #CocaCola pic.twitter.com/kWouNUwnHg— Rohit Chauhan (@imrchauhan5) June 16, 2021
Looks like Ronaldo been here . #ronaldo #CocaCola #Messi pic.twitter.com/kajuOkmVMb— David Thomas (@Davidthomas999) June 16, 2021
Así te quería agarrar Cristiano Ronaldo y Coca Cola. pic.twitter.com/yPwLQOsv3s— Oscarsho Florentino Álvarez (@jefe_oscarsho) June 15, 2021
Todos tomemos el ejemplo de Cristiano Ronaldo, cuanta humildad en el bicho, pura agua SIUUUUU \uD83D\uDE0E\uD83D\uDC4C pic.twitter.com/WiAFpyVQT3— Abuzz Pick (@AbuzzPick) June 15, 2021
Por eso sigo los consejos de Cristiano, siempre bebo agua. pic.twitter.com/6M7PNkxy1d— BRIGHT (@BrightsideHN) June 14, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca Cola bottle *— Yash Kumar (@Yashh_kr) June 16, 2021
Le Coca Cola Company pic.twitter.com/su4GPVDk70
yang nginvest di coca cola\uD83D\uDE02 pic.twitter.com/PGRdcAGXMh— long (@Igel_efendi) June 16, 2021