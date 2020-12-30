​VIDEO Manchester United vs Wolverhampton 1-0 / Marcus Rashford, decisiv în prelungiri - "Diavolii roșii" au urcat pe locul secund

Premier League





Marcus Rashford a marcat pentru echipa pregătită de Ole Gunnar Solskjaer în minutul 90+3.

Brighton vs0-1vs Sheffield United 1-0Southampton vs West Ham 0-0West Brom vs0-520:00 Tottenham vs Fulham22:00 Newcastle vs Liverpool.1. Liverpool 32 puncte (37-20 golaveraj) / 15 meciuri2. Manchester United 30 (31-23) / 153. Leicester 29 (29-20) / 164. Everton 29 (26-19) / 155. Aston Villa 26 (28-14) / 146. Chelsea 26 (31-18) / 167. Tottenham 26 (29-14) / 158. Manchester City 26 (21-12) / 14