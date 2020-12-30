​VIDEO Manchester United vs Wolverhampton 1-0 / Marcus Rashford, decisiv în prelungiri - "Diavolii roșii" au urcat pe locul secund

Vezi aici un rezumat al partidei dintre Manchester United și Wolverhampton.
Au mai avut loc marți:
Brighton vs Arsenal 0-1
Burnley vs Sheffield United 1-0
Southampton vs West Ham 0-0
West Brom vs Leeds United 0-5
Au loc miercuri:
20:00 Tottenham vs Fulham
22:00 Newcastle vs Liverpool.
Clasament:
1. Liverpool 32 puncte (37-20 golaveraj) / 15 meciuri
2. Manchester United 30 (31-23) / 15
3. Leicester 29 (29-20) / 16
4. Everton 29 (26-19) / 15
5. Aston Villa 26 (28-14) / 14
6. Chelsea 26 (31-18) / 16
7. Tottenham 26 (29-14) / 15
8. Manchester City 26 (21-12) / 14
