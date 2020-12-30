Español
Premier League

​VIDEO Manchester United vs Wolverhampton 1-0 / Marcus Rashford, decisiv în prelungiri - "Diavolii roșii" au urcat pe locul secund

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 30 decembrie 2020, 8:45 Sport | Fotbal


Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford
Foto: Twitter - Manchester United
​Manchester United a urcat pe poziția secundă în clasament, după ce a obținut o victorie la limită, scor 1-0, în fața echipei Wolverhampton, în etapa a 16-a din Premier League.

Marcus Rashford a marcat pentru echipa pregătită de Ole Gunnar Solskjaer în minutul 90+3.

Vezi aici un rezumat al partidei dintre Manchester United și Wolverhampton.

Au mai avut loc marți:

Brighton vs Arsenal 0-1
Burnley vs Sheffield United 1-0
Southampton vs West Ham 0-0
West Brom vs Leeds United 0-5

Au loc miercuri:

20:00 Tottenham vs Fulham
22:00 Newcastle vs Liverpool.

Clasament:

1. Liverpool 32 puncte (37-20 golaveraj) / 15 meciuri
2. Manchester United 30 (31-23) / 15
3. Leicester 29 (29-20) / 16
4. Everton 29 (26-19) / 15
5. Aston Villa 26 (28-14) / 14
6. Chelsea 26 (31-18) / 16
7. Tottenham 26 (29-14) / 15
8. Manchester City 26 (21-12) / 14






