​VIDEO Neymar a semnat cu Puma, după o colaborare de 15 ani cu Nike

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 12 septembrie 2020, 13:34 Sport | Fotbal


Neymar a semnat cu Puma
Neymar a semnat cu Puma
Foto: Twitter - PUMA Football
Neymar a anunţat, sâmbătă, pe Twitter, că a semnat cu producătorul german de echipament sportiv Puma, la două săptămâni după ce a încheiat colaborarea cu Nike. informează News.ro.

Presa braziliană anunţase vineri seară că Neymar, în vârstă de 28 de ani, a dat mai multe indicii în privinţa viitorului său contract. Astfel, pe Instagram, el a început să urmărească Puma, PumaFootball şi alte opt conturi asociate mărcii.

Puma are în portofoliul său selecţionata Italiei, pe Antoine Griezmann, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, dar şi pe AC Milan.

În urmă cu două săptămâni, Neymar a rupt colaborarea cu Nike, după 15 ani.









    In poze pare doar un simplu golan. (Sâmbătă, 12 septembrie 2020, 15:16)

    Tommy Bahama [utilizator]

    Ce valori are?


