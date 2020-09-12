​VIDEO Neymar a semnat cu Puma, după o colaborare de 15 ani cu Nike

Presa braziliană anunţase vineri seară că Neymar, în vârstă de 28 de ani, a dat mai multe indicii în privinţa viitorului său contract. Astfel, pe Instagram, el a început să urmărească Puma, PumaFootball şi alte opt conturi asociate mărcii.
The King is back !@pumafootball @PUMA pic.twitter.com/E6rbvWrltM— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 12, 2020
\uD83D\uDCDD In my own words.@pumafootball @PUMA #KingIsBack pic.twitter.com/ZdOrjKv06r— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 12, 2020
Welcome to the fam @neymarjr #KingIsBack pic.twitter.com/zC6vfImUzZ— PUMA Football (@pumafootball) September 12, 2020