​VIDEO Neymar a semnat cu Puma, după o colaborare de 15 ani cu Nike

Puma are în portofoliul său selecţionata Italiei, pe Antoine Griezmann, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, dar şi pe AC Milan.

În urmă cu două săptămâni, Neymar a rupt colaborarea cu Nike, după 15 ani.

The King is back ! @pumafootball @PUMA pic.twitter.com/E6rbvWrltM

Welcome to the fam @neymarjr #KingIsBack pic.twitter.com/zC6vfImUzZ