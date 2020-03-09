VIDEO Juventus a câștigat derby-ul cu Inter și a revenit pe primul loc / Ronaldo, la meciul 1000 al carierei

Echipa națională a Portugaliei: 164 meciuri, 99 goluri
Juventus: 75 meciuri, 53 goluri
Real Madrid: 438 meciuri, 450 goluri
Manchester United: 292 meciuri, 118 goluri
Sporting: 31 meciuri, 5 goluri
2. Lazio 26 j 62
3. Inter 25 j 54
4. Atalanta 25 j 48
5. AS Roma 26 j 45
6. Napoli 26 j 39 etc.
#CR1000 \uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F@Cristiano raggiunge quota 1000 presenze tra i professionisti! \uD83D\uDD25#JuveInter#LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/1xFM76Z0vU— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 8, 2020
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
So proud to reach 1000 official games in my career with a very important victory that put us on the top of the table again!\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFD Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, my family & friends and to my fans that helped me to reach this great achievement.