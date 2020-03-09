Español
VIDEO Juventus a câștigat derby-ul cu Inter și a revenit pe primul loc / Ronaldo, la meciul 1000 al carierei

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Luni, 9 martie 2020, 9:01 Sport | Fotbal


Juventus, invingatoare in derby-ul cu Inter
Juventus, invingatoare in derby-ul cu Inter
Foto: Twitter - Juventus
Fără spectatori pe Allians Stadium, derby-ul dintre Juventus și Inter s-a încheiat cu victoria gazdelor. "Bătrâna Doamnă" s-a impus cu 2-0 și a revenit pe prima poziție în Serie A, având doar un punct în fața lui Lazio, ocupanta locului doi.

Golurile victoriei au fost semnate de Ramsey 55' și Dybala 67'.

În minutul 80, portarul de rezervă Padelli (Inter), aflat pe banca de rezerve, a primit cartonaș roșu.

Derby d'Italia a fost unul special pentru Cristiano Ronaldo, aflat la meciul oficial cu numărul 1000 din întreaga sa carieră.

Lusitanul nu a reușit să sărbătorească printr-un gol această bornă istorică. Ronaldo avea o serie de 11 etape la rând în Serie A cu gol marcat, începută pe 1 decembrie 2019. De atunci, portughezul a înscris împotriva următoarelor echipe: Sassuolo, Lazio, Udinese, Sampdoria, Cagliari, AS Roma, Parma, Napoli, Fiorentina, Verona și Spal.

În cariera de jucător profesionist, Cristiano Ronaldo a jucat timp de 18 sezoane pentru patru cluburi diferite și a înscris 725 de goluri:

Echipa națională a Portugaliei: 164 meciuri, 99 goluri
Juventus: 75 meciuri, 53 goluri
Real Madrid: 438 meciuri, 450 goluri
Manchester United: 292 meciuri, 118 goluri
Sporting: 31 meciuri, 5 goluri

Rezumatul meciului Juventus va Inter.

Clasament Serie A:

1. Juventus 26 jocuri 63 puncte
2. Lazio 26 j 62
3. Inter 25 j 54
4. Atalanta 25 j 48
5. AS Roma 26 j 45
6. Napoli 26 j 39 etc.

