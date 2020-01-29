VIDEO Cupa Ligii Angliei: Aston Villa, în finală după ce au învins-o pe Leicester - Fanii au invadat terenul la finalul meciului

După 1-1 la în tur, manșa a doua s-a disputat pe Villa Park (Birmingham), în prezența a 39 300 de spectatori. Targett a deschis scorul pentru Aston Villa în minutul 12, iar Iheanacho a egalat în minutul 72.



Golul calificării a fost reușit de Trezeguet, în minutul 90+3, declanșând nebunia pe Villa Park. După fluierul de final, fanii gazdelor au invadat terenul și au sărbătorit succesul favoriților.

Aston Villa a câștigat de cinci ori Cupa Ligii, în sezoanele 1995/96, 93/94, 76/77, 74/75, 60/61, și a mai disputat alte trei finale (sezoanele 62/63, 70/71, 2009/10).

Cealaltă finalistă se va decide după returul meciului Manchester City - Manchester United, care va avea loc miercuri, pe Etihad Stadium, de la ora 21:45. În tur, echipa lui Guardiola s-a impus cu 3-1 pe Old Trafford.

Finala Cupei Ligii Angliei va avea loc la 1 martie, pe Wembley.

Trezeguet, eroul serii:

